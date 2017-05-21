Jifosophy 11

Thanks to Cee for this week’s probing questions.

How many languages do you you speak?

Only this one. Though I can ask you to fill out a form and give basic directions in Russian. Spakoina Nocha.

What are you reading, watching, listening to, eating?

The Tao of Pooh, a couple of biographies and The Seven Basic Plots. Also loads of blogs, obviously.

Follow The Money, The Leftovers, YouTube tutorials on things I’ll probably never do.

Elbow, The Stranglers, Tame Impala, Nirvana and lots of Bananarama (for some reason) (the latter NOT my choice!) Also Max Richter and Johan Johannsson. Birdsong and catwail.

Porridge.

What was the last photo you took with your phone?

I actually filmed a swollen stream after the rain. Dog walking distractions. It was quite meditative with the dripping ferns. The last photo was of creeping buttercup.

What is your favourite time of day?

Dawn is undoubtedly the most magical time of day but I rarely see it as I am such a terrible night owl. Sunset can be a treat for the eyes but I’m really firing on all cylinders at midnight. I do like a nice walk on a moonlit night, there’s something extra special about a moonshadow.

