everybody-votes

I make no apology for re-posting this one from last year.  Apathy is the easiest way to vote for someone you don’t like.  Register today or I’m sending the spiders around to get you.  They’ll hide in all your shoes.

  2. People not voting really annoys me. It really can’t be made simpler. The excuse of “I was busy” is just stupid. How hard is it to get off your ass once every few years and go to the pooling station. Here in Australia its compulsory to vote. However the fine is only $150 and some people still don’t bother.

  4. I saw an analysis recently which said that if everybody in every constituency who didn’t vote had voted for the “None of the Above” party, the “None of the Above” party would have won 300 seats…

