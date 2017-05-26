Jifosophy 12

Question time again, thanks Cee.

7 - Copy (2)helium.jpg

What one thing have you not done that you really want to do? 

There are lots of things but I daren’t say them out loud because I know they will never happen if I do.

Censored.jpg

How often do you get a haircut?

Whenever it starts to graze the ceiling and get caught up in the cobwebs.  About 6 weekly intervals, probably.

Haircut.jpg

In regards to puzzle what’s your choice: jigsaw, crossword, word search or numeric puzzles?

Depending on how bored I am, I’ll have a go at most of them but I prefer crosswords.

(Fancy a puzzle?  See below…)

How many cities have you lived? You can share the number of physical residences and/or the number of cities.

I start to decay if I live in a city.  I only did it once, briefly, when I was young and freshly independent.  I found myself standing on tiptoe to look for greenery over the rooftops and had to run away to the countryside again.  I am a provincial soul – I need to live on the edges of so-called civilisation, where I can see the mountains and the trees.

 

041514-sywbanner

FOOTNOTE:

As my drawings done without looking seem to be so popular this week (Don’t Look and Don’t Look Again) I thought I would attempt some new ones of the above cartoons.  They are added here for your delectation. Or not…

I’ve given them sneaky titles.  Anyone want to have a guess at the references?

Haircut without looking.jpg

‘Here hair here.’

Censored without looking.jpg

‘She’s filled with secrets.’

Advertisements
Posted on Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “Jifosophy 12

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s