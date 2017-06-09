Dreamy questions this week from Cee.
What’s your strongest sense?
Sight. But only when I actively look at something. I can be looking for my favourite mug and it’s right in front of me. I think my colour vision is particularly intense, hence my violent response to orange.
Which of Snow White’s 7 dwarfs describes you best? (Doc, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Grumpy, Dopey)
Dopey? Though I did just sneeze…
If you could be one age for the rest of your life, what age would that be?
I enjoyed being 27, so I’ll go with that.
List of Jobs You Think You Might Enjoy: Even if you aren’t thinking about a career change, it can be fun to think of other jobs you might enjoy. [Remember: This is SYW where even your dreams can become reality.]
I would love to be an art teacher/therapist working with children.
I had a brief period as a holistic therapist and that was wonderful.
Yoga teacher
Dog trainer
Psychiatrist
Namaste!
One thought on “Jifosophy 14”
I adored your responses this week. 😀
