Jifosophy 14

Dreamy questions this week from Cee.

What’s your strongest sense?

Sight. But only when I actively look at something. I can be looking for my favourite mug and it’s right in front of me. I think my colour vision is particularly intense, hence my violent response to orange.

Which of Snow White’s 7 dwarfs describes you best? (Doc, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Grumpy, Dopey)

Dopey? Though I did just sneeze…

If you could be one age for the rest of your life, what age would that be?

I enjoyed being 27, so I’ll go with that.

List of Jobs You Think You Might Enjoy: Even if you aren’t thinking about a career change, it can be fun to think of other jobs you might enjoy. [Remember: This is SYW where even your dreams can become reality.]

I would love to be an art teacher/therapist working with children.

I had a brief period as a holistic therapist and that was wonderful.

Yoga teacher

Dog trainer

Psychiatrist

Namaste!

Advertisements