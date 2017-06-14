Can Theresa Fix it? Advertisements Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... Posted on June 14, 2017 Tagged Can Theresa Fix it?, Cartoon, Coalition of chaos, Comic, DIY, General Election 2017, Oranges, Strong and stable, Theresa May, Weak and wobbly
7 thoughts on “Can Theresa Fix it?”
Hilarious! But is there some hidden meaning behind it, I just couldn’t know!
She says she got her party into this mess and now she’s going to get them out of it. No mention of the country she and her party are meant to be there to serve. Hey Theresa, remember us?!
Haha, I understand now. The illustration was spot on!
There’s nothing like a scented candle to cover up a bad smell…
She’d better hope the fruit don’t vote the “wrong” way when push comes to shove 🙂
Somehow I don’t think ‘Sea Breeze’ or Jasmine are going to cut it.
Very well done. She’s definitely destabilised the UK and climbed into bed with the enemy. Doesn’t bear thinking about.
Thanks, Touch. Yes, never mind the peace process and all the work involved, as long as Theresa gets to cling to power a little bit longer.
