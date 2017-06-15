Wow 500!

WOW 500.jpg

Woohoo! Wow! and other exclamations of pleasure that require a fist punch into the air above one’s head.  I now have 500 followers on this blog!  Let it be noted that I am most pleased! I am so happy I think we should welease Bwian.

WELEASE BWIAN!!!

THANKS TO ALL OF YOU FOR PUTTING UP WITH THIS CRAP! You’re the best, no matter what anyone else says. I loves you. X

I’m off to celebrate with some whisky and some haggis… Don’t worry, I’ve left you some dinner in the fridge.

