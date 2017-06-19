Jifosophy 15

It’s just questions, questions, questions with Cee.

What do you do when you’re not working? If you are retired, what do you that is not part of your regular daytime routine?

I draw cartoons and weave things and make cards and jewellery. And write this stuff.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

I’d draw cartoons and weave things and make cards and jewellery and write this stuff in a nicer house on a beach in Scotland. I’d rescue some battery hens and ex-racing greyhounds and a donkey with three legs.

What makes you laugh the most?

Laughter is itself the funniest thing. Absurdity in general. The more surreal the better. My political manifesto is to ban money and replace it with comedy.

What is your biggest pet peeve with modern technology?

The way technology is meant to make life simpler but it’s actually the opposite. Eg – you think ‘I’ll just pop the old interweb on and look up the opening hours of that restaurant I fancy’. You turn it on and hey presto, updates need doing, chug chug chug, Facebook-Twitter-Instagram-Pinterest; the whole effort steals approximately 4 hours of your life, especially once you’ve got all inter-distracta-web and started clicking on ‘interesting’ links. Three days later you’re married to a cat from Thailand and writing a blog about conspiracy theories whilst wearing a hat made from nettles. Or is that just me?

It’s just me, innit…

