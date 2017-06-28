Whisky and Haggis

What ho! I been on me holidays ain’t I! I’m still drifting on that holiday vibe so I’m feeling a bit horizontal – which is my excuse for not having done you a jolly cartoon to giggle at. However, you’re in luck as I spent some of my holiday time playing with my Inktense blocks and I produced a small handful of laughable… shall we call them ‘experiments’? I warn you now that I’m rubbish with a paintbrush so don’t go getting your hopes up. Anyway, just to tide you over until I get my derriere in gear, here, for your delectation, are some bits of my beloved Scotland.

Don’t laugh, unless you’re laughing WITH me…

There was a lovely beach with a zipwire next to it. I had to, didn’t I?

Our dogs had a poo on a different island every day, it sort of became the daily challenge.

Gigha is a beautiful tiny island off the west coast of Scotland and it was my personal highlight of the holiday. Due to the generous number of sheep in Scotland the dogs spent a lot of time on the lead so they were most delighted to be set free on a stunning beach where they could stretch their lurcher legs.

In our quest to get dog poop on a different island each day we ventured onto one that I, having been brought up on Famous Five novels, got it into my head that we weren’t meant to be on unless we were rich and/or famous and staying at the posh hotel/spa that owned it. There was a road bridge, so we just drove on, and there were these grand signs everywhere and I immediately felt naughty as we parked on the crunchy gravel and went for a walk past the golf course and down to the jetty where the loaded folks moored their yachts.

No gruff gamekeepers came out to shoot us and we didn’t end up in Scaramanga’s underground lair so it was all fine. However, we did feel guilty enough that one of us went in and booked an eyelash tint so that we could justify our presence on the secret millionaire’s playground island.

I did TRY to look like I was someone famous as I walked along, just in case we were challenged.

Bumpy bits.

Okay, that’s the whisky finished. Normal service will be resumed once I get the sand out of my pants.

