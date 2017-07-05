Haiku the Sensitive Orc

Inspired by an exchange with Draliman on Life I have done a terrible thing.

orc - 1.jpgorc - part 2.jpgno dad.jpgSnatch.jpgorc - 5.jpgorc - 6.jpgorc - 2

Sorry. I’m so sorry.

 

Advertisements
Posted on Tagged , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Haiku the Sensitive Orc

  2. Oh boy, how I have wronged the orc nation. Sort of. I hope Haiku gets a nice 9-5 in a library or somewhere and doesn’t have to eat any more of his brothers.
    My hat is off to you, Sir!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  4. I love you. My husband just made the stupidest argument about how he can’t be encouraging of our kids because it will make them weak. Now I don’t have to argue anymore. I can just show him this lovely drawing.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s