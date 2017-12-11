The Tale of Sorrow – Part 4

1

28.jpg

29.jpg

30.jpg

31

32

33.jpg

34.jpg

35.jpg

 

 

 

36.jpg

37

38.jpg

Who’s going to clean up all this blood and vomit?  Will the peacocks develop a taste for the Doktor’s legs? Will Digby start shortening his screams to ‘OMG OMG OMG’?  All these burning questions plus just WHAT is making the princess so bloody grumpy anyway? – may possibly be touched upon in the next enthralling episode.

