Who’s going to clean up all this blood and vomit? Will the peacocks develop a taste for the Doktor’s legs? Will Digby start shortening his screams to ‘OMG OMG OMG’? All these burning questions plus just WHAT is making the princess so bloody grumpy anyway? – may possibly be touched upon in the next enthralling episode.
2 thoughts on “The Tale of Sorrow – Part 4”
I can’t believe you said, ‘misshapen lump of a man’. Don’t you think I’ve suffered enough, what with Brexit, and West Ham’s poor away form? 😦
Pete’s peacocks have serious issues! 😀
