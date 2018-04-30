The Tale of Sorrow – Part 21 Advertisements Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... Posted on April 30, 2018April 30, 2018 Tagged Cartoon, Comic, Humour, Mad-Axe Pete, Modern Fairy Tales, Peacocks, The Tale of Sorrow
4 thoughts on “The Tale of Sorrow – Part 21”
Should we be concerned about your mental stability, Jifster? 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aww, yeah, always, petal. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had no idea peacocks were so dangerous! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know; makes you think, dunnit?
LikeLiked by 1 person