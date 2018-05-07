Mind Games Advertisements Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... Posted on May 7, 2018 Tagged Cartoon, Comic, Humour, Lillian, Memory, Mind Games, Shopping, Shopping List
2 thoughts on “Mind Games”
😀 This sounds remarkably like me. My memory is shocking bad.
I remember as a kid mum would send me to the shop and I’d be saying what she wanted over and over again to try to remember, if anyone spoke to me before I’d got everything in the basket, that would be it, I’d have to go home for mum to tell me again.
I have to make a list. But half the time don’t bother reading it so something is inevitably forgotten. 😀
