My amazing friend MADE me this dragon for my birthday and I am still astonished at the work that has gone into it.
For those of you you may be interested in the creation of this creature (Rediskot I’m looking at you) I think there has been some knitting and some crochet going on. Here are a couple of blurry close-ups of the little diva to illustrate why I am not a photographer.
It arrived with a little card about Llewellyn daydreaming about the Welsh kings who loved dragons and as my amazing friend is called Sue I felt the obvious choice for a name was Sue-Ellen. Now Sue-Ellen sits atop my drawing board, laughing at my efforts at cartoonery.
This is the card I made for Sue to say ‘Ta, matey!’
20 thoughts on “Ta, matey!”
The best gifts are hand-made. Fab pressy.
I love it, Touch. I was thrilled when it arrived.
Ddraig da iawn. Ardderchog 😀
Oui, je suis d’accord! 😀
That’s very cool 🙂
Yes, I thought so too.
that’s brilliant! such a talented friend! does he have a name? 😊
Yes, her name is Sue and she is clearly some sort of crafting wizard.
hehe I meant the dragon. sorry. good to give your friend a “shout out” as they would say on the radio though 😊
The dragon has told me her name is Sue-Ellen, the female form of Llewellyn, though obviously she is non-gender specific, I mean ‘they’ is… are…
a fitting name for a dragon! hello sue-ellen😊
Sue-Ellen says ‘Hi!’ and there is now a hole burnt in my desk…
oh darn it! sorry! at least it’s only a short word. unlike “good afternoon”…..much bigger hole then! 😂
I think, possibly no desk then… Eeek! That’s it, off to sleepy byes with you, Sue-Ellen, shhh…
true! I’ve got a dragon sat watching me here too. she has no name though. can’t share pictures in comments i don’t think but i put a picture of her up here though https://jo-creates.com/2017/07/22/a-wip-in-time-or-is-it-nine/ I’m hoping she doesn’t learn to talk now I’ve heard what happened to your desk!!!
British Sign Language is clearly the answer. Any reason why your dragon is nameless? Is she too shy to tell you what it is?
I’m too scared to ask her now!!!!!!!
Ha ha!!! 😀
Cheese and crackers!!! She looks knitted all the way (except for maybe the eyes). This is madness… with little knitted teeth 😀
You gotta feed her, then she’ll not burnicate all your furniture so much. Unfortunately I’ve no idea what knitted dragons eat, but if crocheted and beaded ones are any indication, beer, toast and toothpicks are a good start.
I’ve offered her some acrylic paint on toast – she only likes the blue stuff… It must be sorcery, it’s the only possible answer!
