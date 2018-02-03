Stuporific

Ahoy hoy! Fancy imbibing some alcoholic adventures with a rather spiffing-looking man in uniform? I drew this feller for the Whitechapel Whelk last week. Get a load of what he’s done with him!

Also available full frontal in HD and stereo on Dafty News. Oooh…

Phwoar!!! I would, wouldn’t you?

I’m going for a lie-down.

Advertisements