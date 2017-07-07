Haiku the Sensitive Orc – ‘Vision’

Haiku orc glasses.jpgHaiku orc glasses 2.jpg

I’m not even sorry.

Advertisements
Posted on Tagged , , , , , , , ,

11 thoughts on “Haiku the Sensitive Orc – ‘Vision’

      2. Today, when I sat to write a poem. I had no inspiration or material to go with thin, then I remember your comics, and I had to write about it. So if you are okay with it, I could publish it with a link back to your comics? Feel free to say no, if you are not comfortable.

        Like

      3. Today, when I sat to write a poem. I had no inspiration or material to go with thin, then I remember your comics, and I had to write about it. So if you are okay with it, I could publish it with a link back to your comics? Feel free to say no, if you are not comfortable.

        Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s