Jifosophy 13

I’m thinking Cee has a hankering for a holiday this week…

Heathrow Welcome 2016.jpg

What is the most famous landmark or building you have ever seen?

Big Ben, Stonehenge and Ben Nevis.  Phew, that was one exhausting day.

Bens.jpg

Do you like long vacation or lots of mini-vacations?

Both, please.

Vacations not.jpg

What is your favorite National or State Park?

The Lake District but only because the Scottish Highlands and Islands are not one.

What is your fantasy vacation?

I’d like to sail in some sort of lovely little yacht (with a small crew because, crikey, I can’t drive this thing!) all around the west coast of Scotland, stopping off at various islands and deserted beaches to indulge in a bit of beachcombing, creation of sand sculptures and photography.

Avast.jpg

Bon voyage!

041514-sywbanner

 

